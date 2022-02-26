Samsung finally launches Galaxy A03 for Indian market

Samsung's Galaxy A03, which was initially announced back in November and has been available in some markets, is now officially launching for the Indian market.

The device has already been listed on Samsung's India website, and it seems like there's only one RAM/storage combination for India: 3/32GB, according to GSM Arena. However, it would also be available from retail stores in a 4/64GB configuration.

The entry-level model of the phone goes for INR 10,499, while the upper one is priced at INR 11,999. These are incidentally the exact prices that leaked from a retailer's internal system just a few days ago.

The Galaxy A03 comes with a 6.5-inch 720x1600 HD+ LCD display with V-shaped notch in the middle housing the 5 MP front camera, the Unisoc T606 chipset, a 48 MP rear camera with LED flash and 2 MP depth sensor, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a 5,000 mAh battery.

As per GSM Arena, it runs Android 11 with One UI Core 3.1 on top and has dual-SIM support with a dedicated microSD card slot too.

( With inputs from ANI )

