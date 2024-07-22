Samsung Galaxy A06 receives bluetooth certification ahead of launch

Washington [US], July 22 : Samsung's forthcoming addition to its Galaxy A series, the Samsung Galaxy A06, continues to make strides towards its official debut with a recent Bluetooth certification.

Following previous sightings on Geekbench and certifications by the FCC and BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards), the Galaxy A06 is steadily advancing towards a global release, according to GSM Arena.

The Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG) has certified the Samsung Galaxy A06 under model numbers SM-A065M/DS and SM-A065F/DS.

According to GSM Arena, this indicates variants likely tailored for specific regions, with the "M" version potentially aimed at South America and the "F" version expected to have broader availability worldwide.

Speculation about the Galaxy A06's hardware has been substantiated by earlier leaks and certifications.

Notably, the device will support 4G connectivity exclusively, maintaining continuity with its predecessor.

The MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, as revealed in the Geekbench listing, will power the Galaxy A06, paired with 6GB of RAM to ensure smooth performance across various applications.

Moreover, the Galaxy A06 is anticipated to feature a robust 5,000 mAh battery, identical to its predecessor, the Galaxy A05.

However, according to GSM Arena, there's a noteworthy reduction in charging speed from 25W to 15W, as disclosed by prior certification details.

This change suggests a trade-off possibly aimed at balancing cost-effectiveness and battery longevity.

The BIS certification also confirms the Samsung Galaxy A06's availability in India upon launch.

