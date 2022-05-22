Samsung Galaxy A73 5G to heat up mid-premium segment

By IANS | Published: May 22, 2022 11:00 AM2022-05-22T11:00:06+5:302022-05-22T11:15:22+5:30

New Delhi, May 22 To make further inroads into the mid-segment market share in India, Samsung has left ...

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G to heat up mid-premium segment

New Delhi, May 22 To make further inroads into the mid-segment market share in India, Samsung has left no stone unturned and now, the company has come up with a new mid-premium smartphone under its popular A-series lineup.

The all-new Galaxy A73 5G is priced at Rs 41,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant and Rs 44,999 for the 8GB+256GB variant.

The smartphone comes with strong specs such as a 108MP camera with Optical Image Stabilisation

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

