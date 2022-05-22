Samsung Galaxy A73 5G to heat up mid-premium segment
New Delhi, May 22 To make further inroads into the mid-segment market share in India, Samsung has left no stone unturned and now, the company has come up with a new mid-premium smartphone under its popular A-series lineup.
The all-new Galaxy A73 5G is priced at Rs 41,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant and Rs 44,999 for the 8GB+256GB variant.
The smartphone comes with strong specs such as a 108MP camera with Optical Image Stabilisation
