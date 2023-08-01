Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 tracker appears on FCC filing, reveals new design

San Francisco, Aug 1 Samsung's Galaxy SmartTag 2 tracker has appeared on the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) listing which revealed the new design of the upcoming location tracker.

According to the listing, the tech giant will only release a single variety of the tracker, bringing advanced ultra-wideband (UWB) connectivity to the base model, reports 9To5Google.

The listing also included a preview of the tag’s design. While the previous model adopted a rounded-square design, the new Galaxy SmartTag 2 will be pill-shaped and will resemble the company’s new Material You toggle switches.

Moreover, the new tracker's loop is much larger than its predecessor, which should make it easier to put the tracker onto a keychain or anywhere else. It was initially expected that the South Korean firm would launch the Galaxy SmartTag 2 along with the latest Galaxy Fold, Flip, and Tab devices.

However, that didn't happen last week during Galaxy Unpacked event, therefore, the new tracker is now expected to launch alongside the Galaxy S24 series next year. "The original Galaxy SmartTag was released in 2021 and was offered in two models-- a $29 base version with only Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and a $39 SmartTag+ that paired BLE with the more precise UWB location," the report said.

The company has not released an updated version of the device in the two years since it was first introduced. Earlier, it was rumoured that the upcoming object tracker is expected to come with improved wireless range, beeper volume and enhanced security measures to prevent unauthorised tracking.

According to the company, the Galaxy SmartTag is a "compact, easy-to-use solution that helps you protect your possessions, from small objects to your most valuable belongings. If you are prone to misplacing things and want to take better care of your belongings, the Galaxy SmartTag is for you."

