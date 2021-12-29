Samsung India announces key organisational changes to bolster growth

New Delhi, Dec 29 In a bid to further expand its footprint in India, Samsung on Wednesday announced key organisational changes in the country to generate more synergies among its various businesses.

The South Korean major appointed CH Choi as the new division leader for the Consumer Electronics business, while Jinsock Lee will be the division leader for the Network business.

Lee will be based in Mumbai and Jongbum Park will continue to be the division leader for the Mobile business, the company said in a statement.

Mohandeep Singh will be the new Head of Sales, Marketing and Operations for the consumer electronics business, while Raju Pullan will be the new Head, Sales and Retail for the Mobile business.

Aditya Babbar will lead Product Marketing for the Mobile business.

Asim Warsi, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Samsung India, will be pursuing a different professional path and in that, he will continue to be engaged with Samsung India, according to the company.

Industry sources told that Warsi is poised to take up an advisory role in the company.

The changes, said Samsung, will deliver an enriching and meaningful experience for consumers, as the company further expands its footprint in India and takes new strides in innovations driven by future technologies.

"Three new teams are being created to improve operational synergies and consumer experiences," said the company.

Dipesh Shah, Managing Director of Samsung R&D Institute Bangalore, will also head a newly-created India Customer Experience (ICX) and Business Strategy team to create multiple device experience for the Indian consumers.

The new Direct-To-Customer team will be headed by Sumit Walia, who will also lead the Corporate Marketing team.

A new Enterprise Business team will be headed by Akash Saxenaa.

The company said that these changes will help itto continue to serve its consumers and partners in India.

