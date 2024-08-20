Samsung introduces music identification in Circle to Search feature

Washington [US], August 20 : Samsung has expanded the capabilities of its Circle to Search feature by integrating music recognition technology, a move that enhances the functionality of its devices.

According to GSM Arena, this new feature, akin to the popular music identification app Shazam, is now available on Samsung devices equipped with Circle to Search and running version 15.32.37.28 of the Google app.

The music recognition feature allows users to identify music playing around them by simply tapping a new music note icon within Circle to Search.

This functionality extends to music playing on the device itself, nearby environments, or even tunes that users sing or hum.

According to GSM Arena, this update offers a built-in solution for music discovery, which could potentially diminish the need for standalone apps like Shazam.

This new capability is part of a broader rollout managed by Google, which means that while it is available on devices with the specified app version, the feature's availability may vary.

The activation of this feature is controlled server-side by Google, and it may take some time for it to be enabled on all eligible Samsung devices.

According to GSM Arena, Samsung's Circle to Search, which was previously introduced on the company's mid-range A series devices, now combines its search functions with the ability to recognize music, providing a seamless user experience.

The integration of music recognition technology within Circle to Search represents a significant enhancement, leveraging existing features to deliver a new level of convenience for users.

As Samsung continues to innovate and expand its device features, this addition might help enhance user experience through advanced technology and practical applications.

