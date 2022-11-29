Samsung may launch 'Self Repair Assistant' app for DIYers

San Francisco, Nov 29 Tech giant Samsung is reportedly working on a new 'Self Repair Assistant' mobile application for DIY (do it yourself) enthusiasts.

The tech giant's newest trademark application provided insight into the company's plans for its Self-Repair programme, reports SamMobile.

According to the trademark application, the app's icon consists of a stylised cogwheel and a wrench against a blue background.

The trademark application explained "Self Repair Assistant" as a "computer application software for mobile phones for self-installation and self-maintenance of smartwatches, tablets, mobile phones, and earbuds."

It is expected to provide "consultancy and information services relating to self-installation and self-repair" of various mobile device types.

It will help users by telling them how they should manage and repair their Samsung mobile devices.

The company introduced its similar Self-Repair programme in the US in August.

Samsung launched the programme in collaboration with iFixit, which provides the parts, tools, and instructions for disassembly and repairs, the report said.

