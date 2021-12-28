Samsung resumes rollout of One UI 4 based on Android 12 after fixing bugs

Korean tech giant Samsung's stable updates to One UI 4 based on Android 12 for the Galaxy S21 family and the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Flip3 were halted last week due to a bug with Google Play compatibility.

Now, nearly five days later, the issues seem to have been sorted out through some collaboration with Google over the holidays, as the rollouts have finally restarted, reported GSM Arena.

There's a new build doing the rounds, and this is labelled G99xBXXS3BULC for the S21 models (where "x" is a number that varies according to which device one has).

The Korean variants get G99xNKSS3BULC. On the other hand, the new build for the Flip3 is F711xxxS2BUL6, while the Fold3 gets F926xxxS1BUL6 (here the "xxx" part varies according to region).

If you have one of these devices, you can manually check for an update and you might get lucky. As usual, carrier-specific models may lag behind unlocked ones.

The stable update will bring a fresh look of the home screen, buttons, menus, and background to the table. Various emojis, GIFs, and stickers have also been added to the keyboard.

For better visibility and customised appearance, One UI 4.0 offers redesigned and upgraded widgets.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor