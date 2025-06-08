Samsung to adopt AI coding assistant to boost developer productivity

Seoul, June 8 Samsung Electronics said on Sunday it will adopt an artificial intelligence (AI) coding assistant service called Cline next month to enhance productivity among its software development employees.

In a recent internal notice, the company said it has launched a beta test of Cline for employees in the Device eXperience (DX) division, which includes its mobile, TV and home appliances businesses, reports Yonhap news agency.

Cline is an open-source AI tool that helps developers write, edit and test code using simple natural language commands like "create a login function." Unlike conventional coding assistants limited to basic tasks, Cline can handle more complex software development processes, significantly boosting productivity.

Samsung plans to continue beta testing through the end of this month and aims to launch the official version as early as next month.

As part of its transition into an AI-driven company, Samsung has also established a dedicated AI productivity innovation group within its DX division.

The new group serves as a central control tower, overseeing the development of companywide AI infrastructure and systems while supporting the implementation of AI tools across business divisions.

Meanwhile, Samsung will hold executive-level meetings later this month to discuss business strategies for the second half of the year.

The global strategy meetings for the company's electronics division are scheduled for June 17–19, according to the sources.

Samsung holds these meetings twice a year, in June and December, led by the heads of each business division. They review regional and business-specific issues, as well as discuss next year's goals and sales strategies.

This year's agenda is expected to include strategies for navigating rising global uncertainties, including the shifting trade policies of U.S. President Donald Trump's second administration. Participants will also assess supply chain vulnerabilities and consider region-specific responses, the sources said.

Roh Tae-moon, acting head of the Device eXperience (DX) division, and Jun Young-hyun, head of the Device Solutions (DS) division, will preside over the meetings.

As in previous years, Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong is not expected to attend the meetings, they said.

The DS division, which oversees Samsung's semiconductor business, is expected to hold in-depth discussions on sales strategies and ways to boost long-term competitiveness.

