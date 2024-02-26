Samsung to join alliance to lead AI-powered 6G network tech

Seoul, Feb 26 Samsung Electronics on Monday said that it participated in the US chip giant Nvidia-led alliance in a bid to lead the next-generation 6G network technologies powered by artificial intelligence (AI).

The South Korean tech giant said it is a founding member of the AI-RAN Alliance, launched during this year's Mobile World Congress (MWC), along with semiconductor, telecommunications and software big names including Nvidia, Arm, SoftBank, Ericsson, Nokia and Microsoft.

The MWC 2024 kicked off Monday for a four-day run in Barcelona, Spain.

The alliance aims to create an ecosystem for the research and development of 6G technology by integrating AI and wireless communications technologies, reports Yonhap News Agency.

Samsung Electronics said its involvement in the alliance underscores its commitment to leading research efforts in 6G, driving innovation in services and enhancing network efficiency through the application of AI in wireless communications.

The AI-RAN Alliance will organise three working groups focusing on network technologies for AI-6G convergence across different sectors.

Samsung Electronics, a global leader in the world's smartphone and memory chip markets, said the alliance's research outputs are expected to contribute to 6G standardisation and commercialisation, including the discovery of new services and technical requirements and specifications.

The move came in line with Samsung Electronics' broader business focus on the development of next-generation communication technology.

It established the Advanced Communications Research Centre in 2019 and hosted the inaugural Samsung 6G Forum in 2022.

Earlier this month, it partnered with Princeton University in the US to jointly develop next-generation 6G network technologies.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor