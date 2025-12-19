Samsung unveils details of new Exynos chipset for Galaxy S26

Seoul, Dec 19 Samsung Electronics on Friday unveiled details of the new Exynos 2600 application processor (AP), widely expected to power the upcoming flagship Galaxy S26 smartphone.

The South Korean tech giant said in its website post that the Exynos 2600, boasting the industry's first 2-nanometer gate-all-around (GAA) production technology, is currently under "mass production" status, reports Yonhap news agency.

APs, often described as the brains of mobile devices, handle the core computing tasks that run operating systems and applications.

"The Exynos 2600 delivers enhanced AI and gaming experiences by integrating powerful CPU, NPU and GPU into a single compact chip," the company said on the website.

Compared with its predecessor, the Exynos 2500, the new AP boasts up to 39 per cent improved CPU capability and 113 per cent higher generative AI performance, according to Samsung.

"Thanks to these improvements, you can perform more on-device AI tasks, such as intelligent image editing and AI assistant functions, quicker and more efficiently," the company added.

Samsung Electronics plans to hold a launch ceremony for the Galaxy S26 smartphone in February in the United States.

The South Korean tech giant uploaded a clip titled "The next Exynos" on YouTube, featuring the Exynos 2600. Exynos is the company's proprietary mobile chipset.

Industry sources said Samsung Electronics began commercial production of the Exynos 2600 last month, making it the first AP manufactured using the 2-nanometer process technology.

Compared with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, the new Exynos is expected to deliver a 30 per cent improvement in NPU performance and a 29 per cent gain in graphics processing capability.

