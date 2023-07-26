Samsung unveils Galaxy Z Flip 5, Fold 5 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip

Seoul [South Korea], July 26 : Tech giant Samsung on Wednesday, unveiled the new series of foldable devices, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Fold 5 at an exciting Unpacked event held in Seoul, South Korea.

According to The Verge, an American technology news website, first thing to notice about the new Galaxy Z Flip 5 device is its much larger 3.4-inch cover display that stretches from the device’s hinge to its dual cameras. Like the one on the Moto Razr Plus, the Flip 5’s cover screen can run full Android apps.

Unlike the previous generation, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 also folds totally flat and ships with an upgraded Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. The screen on the inside remains unchanged, featuring a 6.7-inch OLED panel. Even with the bigger cover screen, the device will retain the same price as the Z Flip 4: $999 (Rs 82,000 approx.), reported The Verge.

Apart from this, the Tech giant also unveiled Galazy Z Fold 5, while this gadget does not include as many significant modifications as the Z Flip 5, Samsung has still made certain upgrades.

Similar to the Z Flip 5, the Z Fold 5 also comes with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip and an updated hinge that lets the device fold flat when closed. That means it’s a lot thinner than its predecessor, measuring 13.4mm thick (down from 14.2mm) when it’s closed shut. Other meaningful updates include a brightness boost to its 7.6-inch inner screen, which now sits at 1,750 nits. Despite these minor tweaks, the device still costs a hefty $1,799 (Rs 1,47,571 approx.), as per The Verge.

