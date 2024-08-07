Samsung’s AI-driven Fold6 offers an unmatched experience for Indian fans

New Delhi, Aug 7 Foldable smartphones are seeing a rise in competition as some new players emerged in 2023 and some are doubling down with innovative devices in 2024. However, according to industry experts, Samsung has made significant strides in integrating artificial intelligence (AI) across its foldable portfolio, as the company doubles down on the India market.

According to TM Roh, President and Head of MX Business at Samsung Electronics, who recently visited India, the South Korean giant is working closely with component partners in the domestic market to strengthen infrastructure and supply chain.

Roh said that the company expects a robust demand among the Indian consumers for the new foldable Z Flip 6 and Fold 6. Experts also remain bullish about the long-term potential of the foldable market, led by Samsung.

The confidence emanates from the fact that Galaxy Z Fold6 offers a range of AI-powered features and tools that maximise the large screen and significantly enhance productivity.

There are several industry-leading feature in Fold6 like Note Assist that offers translation, summaries and auto formatting for simple and easy meeting notes.

There is also a new embedded transcript feature that enables transcription, translation and summarising of voice recordings directly in Notes.

Texts in PDF files can be translated and overlaid perfectly through PDF overlay translation feature in Notes — and it even supports text in images and graphs.

For social media in particular, the Composer feature creates text that reflects your tone by analysing previous posts.

Additionally, the S Pen experience is expanded further meeting with Galaxy AI on the Galaxy Z Fold6’s screen.

The latest Google Gemini app10 is fully integrated on the new Galaxy Z series, providing your own AI-powered assistant right on your phone.

If you want additional information about a K-pop music video while watching YouTube on Galaxy Z Fold6’s large screen, you can access Gemini overlay in the multi-window split screen to ask questions.

If you’re curious about who the artist is in the video, just long press the home button and circle, highlight or tap on screen — and Circle to Search will offer instant search results, according to Samsung.

The ‘Live Translate’ feature translates phone calls directly on your device in real-time. This tool has now been extended to a selection of popular third-party apps.

AI-powered ProVisual Engine on the Galaxy Z Fold6 takes creativity to the next level. The advanced editing experience with Photo Assist on the large screen helps to effortlessly create professional-grade content.

For gamers, Galaxy Z Fold6 offers an upgraded experience, anchored by its powerful chipset and 1.6x larger vapour chamber for the ability to game for longer, while still maintaining performance.

Vivid, life-like graphics are supported by Ray Tracing and are brought to life on a 7.6-inch screen that offers a brighter display of up to 2,600nit to deliver more immersive gaming.

In India, Samsung received record pre-orders for its sixth-generation foldable smartphones. In the first 24 hours, pre-orders for Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6 jumped 40 per cent higher as compared to the previous generation foldables, making the new Z series the most successful in India.

According to Roh, “we have continuously worked on our own and with our partners to bring more perfection to the experience and usability of foldables, optimising foldables to the maximum”.

Experts say that for Indian foldable lovers, Galaxy Z Fold6 offers an unmatched experience.

The foldable smartphone market in India is expected to reach 0.8 million units in 2024. In Q1 2024, Samsung led the foldable market with a 79 per cent share, with the Samsung Galaxy Fold 5 accounting for half of the brand's foldable shipments, according to Counterpoint Research.

