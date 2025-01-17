Sanchar Saathi mobile app to ensure a secure environment for all: Jyotiraditya Scindia

New Delhi, Jan 17 The new Sanchar Saathi mobile app will ensure a secure environment for all users, said Union Minister of Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday.

The Sanchar Saathi mobile app is a user-friendly platform designed to fortify telecom security and empower citizens.

“This initiative not only provides access to opportunities but also ensures a secure environment for all users,” said Scindia, while launching the mobile app.

With over 90 crore smartphone users in the country, the Sanchar Saathi app is committed to maintaining the security, safety, and trustworthiness of telecom networks for everyone.

The app, available for both Android and iOS platforms, provides users with critical tools to secure their telecom resources and combat telecom fraud.

With the new app, users can report suspected calls and SMS using the app and directly from mobile phone logs. Citizens can also identify and manage all mobile connections issued in their name, ensuring no unauthorised usage.

Further, in the case of mobile devices being lost or stolen, the app will enable swift blockage, trace, and recovery. It also offers an easy way to verify the authenticity of mobile handsets, ensuring users purchase genuine devices.

Sanchar Saathi initiative is among several citizen-centric initiatives of the Department of Telecom (DoT).

Launched in May 2023, the Sanchar Saathi Portal has made significant strides in combating cyber frauds -- over 9 crore visits, and disconnection of 2.75 crore fraudulent mobile connections.

It has also secured more than 25 lakh lost or stolen devices. In addition, 12.38 lakh WhatsApp accounts linked to cybercrimes have been disengaged, and 11.6 lakh mule bank accounts have been frozen to prevent financial fraud.

Meanwhile, Scindia also launched the National Broadband Mission (NBM) 2.0., and inaugurated the Intra Circle Roaming facility at DBN-funded 4G mobile sites.

He said that the success of the National Broadband Mission led to a boost in digital banking, enabling “over 531 million Indians to be connected to electronic banking”. The primary objective of NBM 2.0 is to connect the remaining 1.7 lakh villages across the country and to achieve ambitious milestones, the Union Minister said.

“Our goal is to ensure that at least 60 out of every 100 rural households have access to broadband connectivity. Additionally, we aim to achieve a minimum fixed broadband download speed of 100 Mbps, creating a robust digital infrastructure for rural India,” he added.

The Intra Circle Roaming at DBN-funded 4G Mobile sites will allow multiple telecom service providers to provide services from the same tower, enabling a seamless service experience for subscribers.

