SAP Labs India opens centre of excellence in emerging technologies

New Delhi, March 20 To promote skill development and employability among the youth, SAP Labs India on Wednesday said that it has opened the centre of excellence in Hyderabad under its Code Unnati programme, in collaboration with the Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK) and Edunet Foundation.

The centre of excellence is dedicated to emerging technologies across 17 locations, promoting industry-relevant skills and employability.

"Collaboration between the government, corporates, academia, and civil society is crucial in fostering innovation and ensuring a well-rounded education," he added.

SAP started the Code Unnati programme for students from economically weaker sections of society, studying in tier 2 and tier 3 colleges.

The 300+ hours programme equips the colleges with SAP centres of excellence to enable experiential learning of deep tech.

"While staying adaptable to emerging trends and embracing new technologies is essential, a strong foundation in core principles remains equally important," said Shrikant Sinha, CEO, TASK.

He further stated that equipping students with a solid grasp of fundamentals in various subjects empowers them to not only navigate the complexities of these advancements but also become active contributors to shaping the future.

