Sarbananda Sonowal urges entrepreneurs, investors to tap Assam’s potential

New Delhi, Dec 24 Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has urged industry leaders, startups and investors to partner in Assam’s growth story, saying that the convergence of policy innovation, connectivity expansion and good governance has created a strong foundation for long-term regional prosperity.

He said that Assam is uniquely positioned to emerge as a regional growth hub under India’s Act East Policy, telling entrepreneurs to leverage the state’s geography, connectivity and governance reforms to drive inclusive development across the Northeast and an enabler of growth towards Viksit Bharat.

Delivering the keynote address at the second Guwahati Dialogue, Sonowal said Assam can cater to a market of nearly 800 million people, stretching from Nepal to Myanmar, as India deepens economic and logistical integration with Southeast Asia.

“Assam today stands at a unique geographical crossroads. With the Act East Policy as our framework, powered by the visionary leadership of PM Narendra Modi, the state is positioned to serve a market of nearly 800 million people from Nepal to Myanmar. I call upon entrepreneurs to seize this opportunity and make Assam a gateway for regional growth,” Sonowal told the gathering.

The minister said the country’s 76 years of Independence have seen a defining phase over the past 11 years, marked by structural reforms, innovation and people-centric governance under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“In the 76 years of our Independence, the last 11 years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi have been truly transformational. Innovative policies, good governance and timely implementation have connected once-marginalised cities like Gangtok and Aizawl, improving ease of living and building trust through a people-centric approach,” the minister noted.

He highlighted the Prime Minister’s sustained engagement with the Northeast, noting that PM Modi has visited the region more than 70 times, reinforcing a sense of national integration and shared responsibility in nation-building under the vision of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’.

Referring to the mandate of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, the minister said pollution-free inland waterways are central to environmental sustainability and economic efficiency, underscoring that “waterways are not just transport corridors, but a way of life.”

