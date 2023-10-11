SC signs MoU with IIT Madras to get AI for transcription, trial streaming & more

New Delhi The Supreme Court on Wednesday signed an MoU with IIT Madras to improve access to justice through technology enhancement and to make its process automated, user-friendly and citizen-centric.

In July, the Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud visited IIT Madras as a part of his efforts to improve access to justice by making the apex court technology-driven.

The top court and IIT Madras will be collaborating on using artificial intelligence (AI) and emerging technologies for transcription tools, summarisation of page transcript, translation tool, exclusive streaming platform for court trials, process automation and large languages models for the legal domain.

The collaboration which will also focus on leveraging AI tools in capacity building and training, creating e-learning platform and ICT skill development courses, is a significant leap forward in the incorporation of AI and technology.

This will enhance the efficiency, accessibility and capacity building of the legal domain.

The MoU is aimed at facilitating the digital transformation of the Indian judiciary, aligning it with the vision for a more efficient and technologically advanced legal ecosystem to improve access to justice.

