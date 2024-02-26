Science Day Celebrations at Bengaluru's Raman Research Institute on Feb 28th

As part of the National Science Day celebrations, the Raman Research Institute (RRI) will organise its annual Open Day on February 28.The institute in Sadashivanagar will open its doors on the day – between 9 am and 4.30 pm – to students and science enthusiasts. More than a thousand students, from both government and private schools and colleges, are expected to be at the campus on the day. India celebrates National Science Day on February 28 to commemorate the discovery of the Raman Effect for which Professor C V Raman — who founded RRI in 1948 — received the Nobel prize.

Open Day will provide visitors an opportunity to witness the ongoing science and research activities at RRI through experiments, hands-on activities, science models and exhibits, and other demonstrations by the institute’s students and staff. They can also visit the Raman Museum, which houses a rare collection of precious stones and rocks. The Raman Archival Gallery, which traces Professor Raman’s life and science and RRI’s contributions, will also be open to visitors. RRI pursues cutting-edge fundamental research in select frontier areas of physics. Its thrust research areas cover astronomy and astrophysics, light and matter physics, soft condensed matter, and theoretical physics.