Scientific validation of traditional medicine crucial: Ayush Secretary

New Delhi, May 24 The scientific validation of traditional medicine is crucial for its growth, said Vaidya Rajesh Kotech, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush.

Kotech said this while speaking at a side event of the 78th World Health Assembly (WHA) held at the Palais des Nations in Geneva.

Kotech underscored the urgent need for integration between basic sciences, conventional systems of medicine, and traditional systems of medicine.

The event, convened by the Group of Friends of Traditional Medicine in Geneva, under the title “Traditional Medicine: From Traditional Heritage to Frontier Science, for ‘Health for All,” the event marked a significant milestone: the 50th anniversary of the World Health Organization's (WHO) first Traditional Medicine Programme.

It also heralded the next chapter in integrating Traditional, Complementary, and Integrative Medicine (TCIM) into mainstream health systems.

“Traditional Medicine must work in coherence with biomedicine to meet evolving healthcare needs globally," the Secretary said in his opening address.

“Scientific validation of traditional medicine is poised to preserve and sustain this treasure,” he added.

The session spotlighted the draft WHO Traditional Medicine Strategy 2025-2034, which outlines four strategic objectives: establishing the evidence base for TCIM; regulating products and practices; integrating TCIM across health systems; and leveraging its broader developmental value.

These goals are supported by guiding principles rooted in health equity, Indigenous rights, sustainability, and science.

India, as the only country with a dedicated Ministry for Traditional Medicine, has reaffirmed its global leadership and commitment to the WHA.

“India has created a well-regulated ecosystem for Ayurveda and other codified traditional systems -- from pharmacovigilance and public health delivery to global pharmacopoeial standards,” Kotech said.

He noted that a new platform -- Ayush Nivesh Sarthi -- will soon support international investment in the Ayush sector.

The WHO also announced the second global traditional medicine Summit, to be hosted in New Delhi in December 2025. It will be held under the theme “Restoring Balance: The Science and Practice of Health and Well-being.”

