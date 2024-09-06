Scientists develop nasal drop that can treat common cold in kids faster

London, Sep 6 Using hypertonic saline nasal drops can reduce the duration of the common cold in children by two days, a new study led by an Indian-origin scientist has found.

Every year, children may suffer from up to 10 to 12 upper respiratory tract infections, commonly known as colds, which can significantly affect them and their families. There are medications that can alleviate symptoms, such as ibuprofen and paracetamol, but there are no cures for colds that can heal more quickly.

The study by the University of Edinburgh in the UK found that salt-water nasal drops can help reduce the duration of cold symptoms in children.

"Since salt water solutions are commonly used as a cure to nasal infections as well as for gargling, that was the inspiration for this idea, to check whether a homemade cure could be replicated in a large-scale trial as well," said Dr Sandeep Ramalingam, consultant virologist, Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh and honorary clinical senior lecturer, University of Edinburgh.

For the study, the researchers recruited 407 children aged up to six years and found that those using salt-water nasal drops had cold symptoms for an average of six days, compared to eight days for usual care.

The children also needed fewer medicines during their illness. The study also found that fewer households reported family members catching a cold when children received salt-water nasal drops, with 82 per cent of parents saying the drops helped the child get better quickly and 81 per cent saying they would use them in the future.

The research also showed that parents can safely make and administer nose drops to their children, giving them some control over the common cold affecting their children.

Offering parents a safe and practical way to limit the impact of colds on their children and family would represent a significant reduction in the health and economic burden of this most common condition. This incredibly inexpensive and simple intervention has the potential to be applied globally.

