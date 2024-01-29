Sclerostin key protein for cardiovascular health in patients with diabetes: Study

San Francisco, Jan 29 Researchers have provided significant insights into the role of sclerostin in protecting against atherosclerosis in patients with type 2 diabetes.

According to the study published in the journal Cardiovascular Diabetology, sclerostin, commonly linked with the regulation of bone formation, has emerged as a protective factor in vascular health, especially in individuals with type 2 diabetes.

Atherosclerosis, a common complication of this disease, involves the deposition of substances such as cholesterol and fats in the arteries, resulting in the formation of plaques that can reduce blood flow and increase the risk of serious cardiovascular diseases, the researchers said.

The study included 121 controls and 139 patients with type 2 diabetes (48 with cardiovascular disease and 91 without).

The results revealed significantly higher levels of sclerostin in patients with type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease, suggesting a possible link between this protein and atherosclerosis.

Researchers have demonstrated that sclerostin is also helpful in lowering arterial calcification, which is linked to the onset of atherosclerosis.

The researchers from ibs.GRANADA, the San Cecilio University Hospital in Granada, the Centre for Networked Biomedical Research on Frailty and Healthy Ageing (CIBERFES) of the Carlos III Health Institute, as well as the University of Granada (UGR), conducted 'in vitro' experiments on vascular smooth muscle cells, replicating pathophysiological conditions of patients with type 2 diabetes.

"They found that sclerostin overexpression reduced calcium deposits, decreased cell proliferation and inflammation, and promoted cell survival," the study said.

