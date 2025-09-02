Semicon India 2025: Industry leaders hail India's growing semiconductor ecosystem

New Delhi, Sep 2 Industry leaders on Tuesday hailed India's vision of becoming a semiconductor manufacturing hub, saying the country is rapidly building a semiconductor ecosystem.

Speaking to IANS on the sidelines of SEMICON India, industry leaders said India's strong talent, supportive policies and international partnerships are the key factors driving this transformation.

"I think this morning, Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi already shared a very strong ambition for India, the semiconductor growth. But as a part of the Semicon ecosystem and also as a data electronics, we have a strong connection with the Semicon industry," Delta Electronics India President Benjamin Lin said.

"We also have some good successful stories with the Taiwan Semicon companies or some successful stories in Japan, in Germany and also in the U.S. So in India, we are also trying to support all the Semicon industry growth," Lin added.

Emerson's Test and Measurement business Director and country head, Shitendra Bhattacharya, said: "The semiconductors produced here will be sold worldwide, but demand in India is also rising. Many products are being made locally, our defence business is growing, and electronic devices will also be manufactured here."

As the use cases increase, we can become a global semiconductor hub, he added.

Kaynes SemiCon CEO, Raghu Panicke, said: "This event allows us to meet many of our colleagues and customers, and demonstrate our products. Over the next three days, we plan to meet numerous ecosystem partners, which is a major takeaway for us."

"In the next three days, we will meet various stakeholders who will be interested in our business," he added.

"The semiconductor industry has started in India over the last 1–2 years and is crucial because today no electronic gadget—whether a toy or a mobile phone—can be made without chips, and India itself has huge demand," Delta Electronics India's Business Head, Industrial Automation, SBP, Sanjeev Srivastava, said.

He emphasised that the nation is efficient and we don't need much help from the organisation outside India.

The ‘Semicon India 2025’ saw 12 MoUs being signed to develop indigenous technologies in areas like camera modules, microphone buds, miniature packaging and talent development ecosystem.

