Sensex, Nifty open lower amid lack of domestic triggers

Mumbai, Dec 8 Indian stock markets started the week on a weak note on Monday as benchmark indices opened lower in the absence of strong domestic cues.

The Sensex slipped by 93 points, or 0.11 per cent, to trade around 85,619. The Nifty also drifted lower and was seen at 26,137, down 50 points or 0.19 per cent.

Analysts said that Nifty is expected to trade within a defined range today, with near-term resistance placed around 26,300-26,350, where profit-booking may emerge.

“On the downside, support is seen around 26,000-26,050, a zone that has held firm through recent consolidation,” experts said.

Several heavyweight stocks dragged the indices in early trade. Shares of Bajaj Finance, BEL, NTPC, Asian Paints, Power Grid, Trent, Sun Pharma, and ICICI Bank were among the biggest losers on the Sensex.

At the same time, some major technology and auto names helped limit the downside. Eternal, Tech Mahindra, TCS, Tata Motors PV, Infosys, HCL Tech and Tata Steel were the top gainers.

The broader market also showed signs of pressure. The Nifty MidCap index slipped 0.12 per cent, while the Nifty SmallCap index fell more sharply, declining 0.40 per cent.

Sector-wise, real estate, public sector banks, and pharmaceutical stocks were under the most selling pressure, with the Nifty Realty, PSU Bank, and Pharma indices falling between 0.3 per cent and 0.5 per cent.

On the other hand, the Nifty IT index managed to rise 0.5 per cent, supported by gains in large tech stocks. The Nifty Metal index also inched up by 0.2 per cent.

Analysts said that the market mood remained cautious in early trading as investors awaited fresh triggers to set the direction for the day.

“Given the prevailing conditions, a buy-on-dips strategy remains appropriate. Traders may consider adding long positions if Nifty pulls back toward 26,000-26,050 or if Bank Nifty finds stability above 59,400,” market watchers added.

