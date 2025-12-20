Several key bridges exemplify scale and vision of India’s infrastructure

New Delhi, Dec 20 As India continues to grow, its bridges – from Atal Setu to Chenab Bridge -- will remain among the clearest expressions of a country in motion, always reaching forward and building its own path, an official statement said on Saturday.

India’s bridges are more than infrastructure; they are statements of intent, connecting a nation defined by scale and contrast. They rise from mountainsides, pierce through monsoon clouds, and skim the surface of some of the subcontinent’s most volatile waters.

“Through every corner of this vast terrain, various bridges continue to reflect India’s drive and determination. The Bogibeel Bridge and the New Saraighat Bridge in Assam, across the mighty Brahmaputra, carry both road and rail to strengthen connectivity. Similarly, the Digha–Sonpur Bridge in Bihar enhances movement across the river Ganga with its robust rail-cum-road design,” the statement said.

Stretching across the Arabian Sea like a bold stroke on the city’s canvas, the Atal Setu, also known as the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), marks Mumbai’s biggest step towards a horizon unrestrained by traffic and time.

Spanning 16.5 kilometres over the sea and extending another 5.5 kilometres on land, the project was approved at a cost of Rs. 17,843 crore and stands as India’s longest sea bridge. Even amid the unprecedented challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, the project managed to stay on track.

India’s engineering prowess has reached a new pinnacle with the completion of the Chenab Bridge, the world’s highest railway arch bridge.

Perched 359 metres above the Chenab River, the bridge forms a crucial segment of the Udhampur–Srinagar–Baramulla Railway Link (USBRL). With Vande Bharat trains set to operate on the route, travel time between Katra and Srinagar will reduce to just about three hours.

The 1,315-metre-long steel arch structure has been designed to withstand wind speeds up to 260 kmph and built with a projected lifespan of 120 years. Constructed at a cost of Rs 1,486 crore, the Chenab Rail Bridge stands as a symbol of India’s ambition, technical excellence, and advancing infrastructure capabilities, according to the statement.

The newly constructed Pamban Bridge, connecting Rameswaram with the mainland, is India’s first vertical lift railway sea bridge. Built at a cost exceeding Rs. 700 crore, the 2.07 km structure includes a 72.5-metre vertical lift section that can rise 17 metres, allowing ships to pass safely without halting train movement.

Through innovative engineering and advanced technology, over 1,400 tons of fabrication, lift-span launches, 99 girders, and extensive track and electrification work at sea were completed with zero injuries.

Crafted with stainless reinforcement, high-performance protective coatings, and fully welded joints, the bridge promises greater longevity and lower upkeep. It has also been prepared for future growth, with space for a second railway line.

