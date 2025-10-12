Signature Global's Q2 pre-sales drop 28 pc, net debt rises

Mumbai, Oct 12 Real estate developer Signature Global (India) Limited has reported a 28 per cent drop in pre-sales in the September quarter of the current financial year (Q2 FY26).

The company reported pre-sales of Rs 20.1 billion, which is 28 per cent lower than the same period previous fiscal and down 24 per cent compared to the previous quarter, according to its stock exchange filing.

The total area sold also declined, falling 44 per cent year-on-year (YoY) and 17 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to 1.34 million sq. ft, the company informed in its 'Key Operational Updates for Q2 FY26’.

Despite the decline in sales volume, collections improved slightly. The company collected Rs 9.4 billion during the quarter, up 2 per cent from previous financial year and 1 per cent from the last quarter.

The average sales realisation increased to Rs 15,000 per sq. ft., up from Rs 12,457 per sq. ft. in FY25.

Signature Global’s net debt rose marginally to Rs 9.7 billion, mainly due to its acquisition of 33.47 acres of land in Sohna.

The newly acquired land has the potential to develop 1.76 million sq. ft., strengthening the company’s future development pipeline.

Pradeep Kumar Aggarwal, Chairman and Whole-Time Director of Signature Global, said the company’s performance in the first half of FY26 shows the continued strength of its brand and focus on sustainable growth.

He added that steady demand in the company’s core micro markets helped maintain healthy pre-sales and strong collections.

Aggarwal also highlighted that the modest rise in net debt was due to the Sohna land acquisition, which offers strong growth potential.

“We have maintained healthy pre-sales and strong collections, supported by steady demand in our core micro markets. Net debt registered a modest rise on account of the land acquisition in Sohna, a promising market with strong growth potential, which further strengthens our development pipeline,” he added.

He said that with a solid launch plan and disciplined financial strategy, Signature Global is confident of maintaining growth in the coming quarters and achieving its annual targets for pre-sales, collections, and net debt.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor