SIM binding will only safeguard citizens' interest, says COAI

New Delhi, Dec 10 The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) on Wednesday clarified misconceptions that are being spread post the Union government introducing the requirement of SIM binding for using communication services through applications, saying the development would only safeguard citizen interest.

The Industry body said that the narrative that SIM-binding will inconvenience users, particularly overseas travellers, is not borne by facts.

"SIM-binding is already a standard feature in widely used digital authentication systems such as UPI and payment applications, where the SIM only needs to be present and active in the device and does not require active mobile data," the COAI noted.

The same model can be seamlessly applied to app-based communication, with no disruption to users abroad who can continue using their services through Wi-Fi or a foreign SIM while keeping their Indian SIM in a secondary slot, it added.

Clarifying upon concerns that SIM-binding may inconvenience international travellers, particularly those using single-SIM devices, the COAI stated that this is a deliberate and essential security safeguard, to prevent misuse from outside (and within) India and to stop untraceable frauds and scams while restricting international subterfuges intended to defraud Indian subscribers or cause security harm to the country.

"This ensures that our communication channels are not exploited freely from outside India by fraudsters or non-state actors, who pose a grave threat to national security and citizen safety," the telecom industry body highlighted," it said.

Moreover, the subscriber will not be denied communication app facilities, as the prevailing rules of that country in this respect will apply, but the Indian recipient will have their communication app bound to the Indian SIM, thus enhancing the security of the individual and the nation.

The association further said that the requirement for time-bound reauthentication, such as a six-hour logout cycle, aligns with best practices for identity-sensitive digital services like Fintech.

High-value systems — including banking portals, DigiLocker, Aadhaar and VPNs — enforce far stricter session expiry norms. SIM-binding is a layered defence, strengthening one of the most common and easily exploited vulnerabilities in digital communication.

The COAI termed privacy concerns similarly misplaced. SIM-binding does not require any expanded data collection by app-based communication services and does not create new metadata categories, according to it.

"SIM-binding does not disrupt enterprise messaging, CRM systems, APIs or business workflows. It operates purely at the user account level, ensuring that each account is tied to a verified SIM," the industry body said.

