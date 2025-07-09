SIP inflows hit all-time high in June, total AUM for equity MF at Rs 74.41 lakh crore

New Delhi, July 9 Mutual fund systemic investment plan (SIP) inflows reached a record high of Rs 27,269 crore in the month of June, rising 2 per cent from Rs 26,688 crore in May, the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) data showed on Wednesday.

This marks the first time SIP inflows have surpassed the Rs 27,000 crore mark.

The overall net assets under management (AUM) of the mutual fund industry rose to an all-time high of Rs 74.41 lakh crore as against Rs 72.20 lakh crore in May and Rs 69.99 lakh crore in April, according to the AMFI data.

The overall mutual fund inflows increased by 67 per cent (month-on-month) to Rs 49,301 crore in June against an inflow of Rs 29,572 crore in May.

Equity mutual fund inflows rose 24 per cent rise at 23,587 crore in June. All equity categories except for ELSS funds received inflows.

In the Equity category, large cap funds led gains with inflows of Rs 1,694 crore in June, rising 35 per cent from Rs 1,250.5 crore in the previous month.

Small Cap funds saw inflows of Rs 4,024.5 crore, up 25 per cent from Rs 3,214 crore in May.

Mid Cap funds also registered inflows of Rs 3,754 crore, marking a 34 per cent increase from Rs 2,808.7 crore month-on-month.

Gold ETFs inflows jumped to Rs 2,080.9 crore, rising over six-fold from Rs 292 crore in May, a 613 per cent surge. Inflows into hybrid funds rose to Rs 23,223 from Rs 20,765 crore in May.

As per the AMFI data, multi asset allocation received an inflow of Rs 3,209 crore, followed by dynamic asset allocation/balanced advantage fund which received an inflow of Rs 1,885 crore.

This growth is largely attributable to market performance, as the Nifty and Sensex delivered strong returns through June.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor