Slack hikes subscription prices, changes free plan

New Delhi, July 19 To make it easier for users, workplace communication platform Slack, which recently entered the Indian market, has announced that it is simplifying subscription limits and updating free subscriptions.

Instead of a 10,000-message limit and 5GB of storage, the company said it is giving full access to the past 90 days of message history and file storage.

"The majority of our active free teams will have access to more of their message history with the new 90-day limit compared to the previous limit. No matter how much your free team uses Slack, you will always have access to 90 days of history," the company said in a statement.

"We are constantly adding more features and value to all levels of Slack subscriptions, including our Free subscription. As your team grows and needs access to more features, Slack will grow with you," it added.

Free users' subscriptions will have expanded access to new features, including clips, which allow anyone to send audio and video and screen-share messages in direct messages and channels.

The company also said that, on September 1, monthly Pro subscriptions would increase from $8 to $8.75 per user per month, and annual Pro subscriptions will increase from $6.67 to $7.25 per user per month. The prices are hiked in India as well.

Slack, which has users in over 150 countries globally, already has a significant following in India, which is one of its top 10 markets for paid teams globally.

The platform now has over 120 employees across four offices in Pune, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Gurugram.

