Smarter Circle CEO Ishu Preet Singh discusses ways to lead a team in a remote work environment

A few years back, when things on the digital side were newer, only a handful of people believed in its power and potential as a medium. Cut to today; things have changed, and how. Those who hardly believed that the digital era could flourish so massively today are betting on the same and building businesses as they believe that it has not just grown as an industry but an ecosystem in itself. More and more people have come forward to be a part of this and build and run brands and businesses digitally to have a wider reach and exposure for their companies worldwide. Ishu Preet Singh, a shining example of an entrepreneur in the digital space from Kashmir with his digital marketing company Smarter Circle says that the industry has led people to survive and thrive even in tough times.

However, the CEO of Smarter Circle also points out how the pandemic had pushed many people toward the Work from Home culture, which resulted in remote teams for companies and businesses. Entrepreneurs initially had no idea how things would pan out, but with time, they learned the ropes of managing a remote team. Still, there are a few who find it challenging. For them, this young digital entrepreneur has come forward to discuss ways to lead a team in a remote work environment.

Setcleargoals: It is arduous for managers and entrepreneurs to keep track of their team’s productivity. Hence, they must set clear goals and deadlines for important projects and ensure they are fulfilled on time.

Assignresponsibilitieseffectively: Sometimes, teams need more clarity on what is expected from them. So, it is essential for entrepreneurs to assign responsibilities within the team effectively. When workers have a clear idea about the tasks assigned, they are more likely to accomplish them.

Encouragecommunication: For workers to work along in tandem with the virtual workspace, entrepreneurs must ensure to encourage great communication by having a communication channel where they can chat privately or in groups. This will boost cooperation among team members.

Giveindividualattention: It is easy for team members to feel bored or depressed in the Work from Home environment, but employers must give them individual attention through virtual communication software and ensure they are okay and everything is going well.

Spreadpositivity: Often, the team may feel low on enthusiasm in following instructions or doing the tasks well. This is when employers and managers need to spread more positivity among the team to keep them going with work and help them stay motivated.

Ishu Preet Singh has followed these ways to keep up with his team at Smarter Circle and suggests others too to do the same to lead teams in remote work environments.