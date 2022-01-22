Smishing Cyber Fraud: One SMS can empty your account, beware of ‘smishing’ text scams

Because of the Corona pandemic, people spend most of their time on smartphones and laptops. Cybercriminals are taking advantage of this. In recent times, the number of cyber crime cases has increased rapidly. Attempts are made to trap you by sending attractive advertising mail to your e-mail. One thing to keep in mind in this whole scam is that cyber criminals can't do this scam without you. You are the witness and the victim of this deception. Website Smishing is one of the many methods of fraud.

What is Smishing?

Smishing is a portmanteau of "SMS" (short message services, better known as texting) and "phishing." When cybercriminals "phish," they send fraudulent emails that seek to trick the recipient into opening a malware-laden attachment or clicking on a malicious link. Smishing simply uses text messages instead of email.

What is website spoofing?

This is a way of bank fraud, nowadays a large number of cases are coming up. By creating fake websites in website spoofing, cyber criminals use the technology to deceive the account holders. Criminals also use real website names, logos, graphics and codes to make these fake websites look real. They can also create fake URLs that appear in browser windows. They mimic the padlock icon on the side.



Easy-to-handle gadgets are used by cyber criminals.It is wise to understand the message, link, toll free number from an unknown source and not respond to it.

Never share an email or text message or any financial or personal information received from an email

Inform the bank about suspicious emails using their names or logos

Check your account regularly to identify fraud or account manipulation

Make sure the bank never sends SMS to get your personal information.

If you are asked for details of your internet banking security such as PIN, password or account number in email, do not respond.