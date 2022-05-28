Snapchat introduces new 'Shared Stories' feature for users to create collaborative memories

This week, Snapchat introduced a new feature called 'Shared Stories.' This feature comes as an evolution of 'Custom Stories,' allowing users to already create a story and then invite friends to collaborate on subsequent posts. However, sharing a story allows more people to contribute to one story.

According to the company's official blog, 'Shared Stories' aims to help the users "turn shared moments into shared memories."

As per 9to5Mac, the Shared Stories feature works in quite a simple way. Just like any other story shared on Snapchat, 'Shared Stories' disappear after 24 hours. What changes here is that you can select friends who can complement that story with even more photos or videos, and these friends can also invite others to do the same.

One can invite their friends to create a shared story for their party, while these friends can also add new stories that will be displayed with the original. Also, friends will have access to that option when invited. In this way, everyone can work together to create memories of this event.

According to Snapchat, content added to custom stories is "carefully moderated" using a combination of automated speech recognition and other tools to keep the story "safe and fun." Users will also be notified when they join a custom story with a blocked account.

Earlier this month, Snapchat also announced an update that included a new parental control for the app, and a bunch of new camera and editing tools for creators.

The 'Shared Stories' feature is now being introduced to Snapchat users on iOS and Android. One must have the latest version of the app installed for getting access to the new feature.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor