Some Apple Watch 7 users facing charging issues after updating

San Francisco, Dec 24 Some owners of Apple Watch Series 6 and Series 7 are reportedly facing charging issues with their watch after updating the device to watchOS 8.3.

According to reports on the MacRumors forums, Reddit, and the Apple Support Communities, most of the complaints are from users who charge their Apple Watch on third party chargers, not the official Apple ones.

"Charging problems are more often with watchOS 8.3. It has become ridiculous, it charges around 2 per cent in 10 minutes. What is this? The new ultra-slow charging exclusively for Watch Series 7 or what. This is everything but not the advertised fast charging," a user reported.

There have been complaints about charging issues since early November, and Apple initially addressed a problem that was causing slow charging speeds in the watchOS 8.1.1 update.

"Updated my watch last night to 8.3, set it on my 3rd party charger this morning, came back after an hour and it had gained maybe 2 per cent. Tried the same thing with my spouse's watch and her 3rd party charger with the same result. Put them on the official charger, zoom, done charging in no time. Argh," another user said.

Apple is yet to acknowledge the issues faced by the Watch 7 users.

The Apple Watch Series 7 offers blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) tracking using a built-in Blood Oxygen sensor and is also capable of tracking heart rate using an electrical heart rate sensor.

Apple claims that the Apple Watch Series 7 can last for up to 18 hours on a single charge. It is identical to last year's model.

But nonetheless, the tech giant says that the new Apple Watch provides 33 per cent faster charging.

The Apple Watch Series 7 comes with an IP6X-certified build that is meant for dust resistance. There is also the WR50 rating for water resistance.

