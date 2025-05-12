Some Groww users become millionaires, others lose money over tech glitch; now resolved

New Delhi, May 12 Online trading platform Groww on Monday said some of its users faced discrepancy in stock prices, which was a temporary issue and has now been resolved.

Earlier in the day, the tech glitch led to erroneous increases in users' investment values. Some users reported seeing their investments, such as Rs 1,000, incorrectly displayed as Rs 1,00,000, causing confusion.

The technical glitch resulted in some users' profits appearing to rise by more than 10,000 per cent, temporarily making some of them millionaires, while turning others into paupers.

“Some of our users observed discrepancy in stock prices. This was a temporary issue and is now resolved,” Groww said in a post on X social media platform.

It further stated that for those customers whose GTT (good till triggered) has been triggered due to this, “Groww support team is reaching out and offering a resolution”.

“DM us on @groww_cs if you have also faced this issue,” said the online trading portal.

The issue came to light when multiple users took to social media to report the discrepancies.

“Some of my GTT orders on my account were sold because of your @_groww price discrepancy or problems with @groww pricing. I have a screenshot of your past and present pricing status; please take the appropriate action and resolve the matter,” posted on affected user.

Another posted: “We will leave Groww and move to other trading platform if our losses are not compensated”.

The erroneous price displays led to significant disruptions, with some users making trading decisions based on the incorrect data. This situation caused frustration and financial losses for those who acted on the misleading information.

“Really @_groww?? Saw this wild Rs 2.8L spike and sold thinking I struck gold—turns out it was just a bug. Now I can’t even place a buy order properly because the amount’s all messed up,” posted another Groww user, adding that he “lost real money because of your glitch”.

