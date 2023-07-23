Sony Project Q device operating on Android in leaked video

San Francisco, July 23 The Sony Project Q handheld game-streaming device was running on the Android operating system (OS) in a leaked video.In the video posted by Zuby_Tech on Twitter, a basic version of Android OS running on a plastic-wrapped device shows a simple menu system and a QR code, reports The Verge.

The person who is making the video quickly navigates the menu and then starts to roll the handheld over to reveal the top, back and bottom of it.

Moreover, it is challenging to figure out much due to the low resolution.

In a separate tweet, the leaker also shared a picture of the tablet with the screen removed, revealing the frame behind it.

Sony unveiled the Project Q device in May this year.

According to the company, Project Q is a dedicated device which will be launched later this year.

It will allow users to play any compatible game installed on their PS5 console using Remote Play over Wi-Fi.

The device features an 8-inch LCD screen capable of up to 1080p resolution at 60fps, and delivers crisp visuals and smooth gameplay streamed from the PS5 when users are away from their TV.

Moreover, all of the buttons and features of the DualSense wireless controller, including adaptive triggers and haptic feedback, are featured on the device.

Meanwhile, the tech giant had announced that the 'Access controller' for PS5 will be available globally on December 6 for a suggested retail price of $89.99

The Access controller lets users customise their layout with different button and stick caps in various shapes and designs, operate the controller from any 360-degree orientation, and connect third-party accessibility accessories using its four industry-standard 3.5mm expansion ports.

Users will also be able to pair up to two Access controllers and one DualSense wireless controller together and use them collaboratively.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor