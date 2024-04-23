South Korea to launch 1st homegrown nanosatellite on Wednesday

Seoul, April 23 South Korea is set to launch a homegrown earth observation nanosatellite into space this week, as part of its plan to create the country's satellite constellation by 2027, the country's science ministry said on Tuesday.

According to the Ministry of Science and ICT, the nanosatellite, the first unit of the envisioned satellite constellation, will be launched from Rocket Lab's spaceport in Mahia, New Zealand, at around 10:08 a.m. on Wednesday (local time), Yonhap news agency said.

The satellite, named NEONSAT-1, will be launched on Rocket Lab's Electron rocket along with the Advanced Composite Solar Sail System created by the US space agency NASA.

NEONSAT stands for New-space Earth Observation SATellite constellation for national safety.

NEONSAT-1, less than 100 kilograms in weight, will be the first among 11 nanosatellites to form a satellite constellation to monitor and take images of the Korean Peninsula and its surrounding waters, the report said.

South Korea plans to launch five more nanosatellites into space in June 2026 and five more in September 2027, according to the ministry.

