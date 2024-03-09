South Korea to send suspension notice to 13,000 striking doctors

Seoul, March 9 The South Korean government is expected to send notice to suspend the medical licences of about 13,000 trainee doctors next week, the media reported on Saturday.

The notice of suspension will be the first disciplinary action against striking doctors, Yonhap news agency reported, quoting sources.

Approximately 90 per cent of the country's 13,000 medical interns and residents have remained off their jobs through mass resignations for nearly three weeks in protest of the government's decision to increase medical school enrolment.

Prior to the first notice of suspension, the government, since Tuesday, has been sending out documents to trainee doctors, who have yet to return to their jobs, giving prior notice on the suspension of their medical licence.

The document includes details on the government's back-to-work order and warns that those who do not submit feedback by March 25 could have their licence suspended with relevant procedures, the report said.

Trainee doctors can file administrative complaints against the government in the event their licences are suspended.

The collective action by trainee doctors, who play a vital role in assisting with surgeries and emergency services at major general hospitals, has resulted in widespread cancellations and delays in surgeries and emergency medical treatment at general hospitals nationwide.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor