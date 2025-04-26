South Korea, US agree on achieving 'expedient, meaningful' progress: USTR

Washington, April 26 The Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) said that South Korea and the United States agreed to seek "expedient and meaningful" progress toward "reciprocal and balanced" trade during a bilateral meeting in Washington the previous day.

In a readout, the office cast the meeting between USTR Jamieson Greer and Ahn Duk-geun, South Korea's minister of trade, industry and energy (MOTIE), as "productive." The two sides met as Seoul is angling to secure exemptions and exceptions from the Trump administration's "reciprocal" and sectoral tariffs, reports Yonhap news agency.

"During the productive meeting, Ambassador Greer underscored the priorities of President Trump's America First Trade Policy, and both sides agreed on the importance of achieving expedient and meaningful progress toward reciprocal and balanced trade between the United States and Korea," the office said.

"The ministers discussed next steps between USTR and MOTIE and instructed their teams to engage in technical discussions next week," it added.

Greer noted his attendance at the ministerial Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meeting on South Korea's southern resort island of Jeju next month, the office said.

Also on Thursday, Ahn and Greer joined Seoul's Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok and U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent for "two plus two" consultations on tariffs and other related issues.

The Treasury Department underscored Bessent's positive assessment of Thursday's talks with South Korea.

"Secretary Bessent welcomed South Korea's fast and positive engagement with the United States following President Trump's call with Acting President Han on April 8," the department said in a separate readout.

"Secretary Bessent was encouraged by their discussions' focus on an expanded equilibrium which encourages rather than restricts trade."

Bessent also thanked Choi and Ahn for their efforts to balance the bilateral relationship by reducing trade barriers and increasing South Korean investment in the United States, the department said.

In addition, it pointed out that Bessent and Choi reaffirmed the "strong" bilateral relationship between the two countries and agreed to further productive discussions, including on currency policy.

During the high-level talks, the two sides concurred on joint efforts to craft a package agreement over U.S. tariffs and bilateral economic and industrial cooperation before President Donald Trump's temporary pause on reciprocal tariffs expires on July 8, according to Seoul officials.

They also agreed to have future talks focus on four categories: tariff and non-tariff measures, economic security, investment cooperation and currency policies. The two countries plan to launch working-level talks on those issues next week.

