South Korean industry minister to visit US for broader bilateral economic ties

Seoul, Jan 5 Industry Minister Ahn Duk-geun plans to visit the United States this week to discuss bilateral economic exchanges with business and government officials ahead of the launch of the second Donald Trump administration, his office said on Sunday.

Ahn plans to leave for the US state of Georgia on Monday to meet with Gov. Brian Kemp and seek the state's support for South Korean businesses operating in the region, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, reports Yonhap news agency.

The minister will also visit the production line of SK On Co., the battery unit of SK Group, and hold a conference with South Korean businesses operating in Georgia to discuss ways to address business challenges and bolster bilateral cooperation in cutting-edge industries.

Ahn's planned trip to the U.S. comes amid growing uncertainties in global trade ahead of the upcoming launch of the second Donald Trump administration, which has signalled protectionist trade policies, including the imposition of sweeping tariffs of at least 10 percent on all goods.

"The upcoming trip to the U.S. will focus on ensuring a stable business environment for South Korean firms in the United States and seeking to enhance cooperation with the new U.S. government in areas that include industry, trade and energy," Ahn said.

After spending two days in Georgia, Ahn will fly to Washington to meet with U.S. lawmakers and request their support for the stable investment and business operations of South Korean companies in the world's largest economy.

Ahn will also meet with officials from U.S. business organisations and think tanks to exchange ideas on promoting bilateral cooperation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor