South Korean PM vows to enact law for AI industry

Seoul, Oct 23 Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said on Wednesday the government will collaborate with the National Assembly to promptly enact a law supporting the artificial intelligence (AI) industry.

Han underscored the importance of the proposed AI Act, which aims to establish a legal framework promoting the AI industry while ensuring the safe use of the technology.

"(The government) will closely communicate with the National Assembly to promptly pass the AI Act," Han said during a conference in Seoul. "The government will spare no investment and support to support research and investment, build infrastructure and foster professionals."

The proposed Act on Industry and Framework for Establishing Trustworthy AI, first introduced in 2021, has been pending for a long time due to disagreements between political parties. Once enacted, it would consolidate seven AI-related bills proposed since 2022, reports Yonhap news agency.

Last month, South Korea launched a presidential committee to create AI strategy and coordinate research and development efforts, aiming to become one of the top three AI leaders globally by 2027.

Meanwhile, President Yoon Suk Yeol said recently that the government and the private sector will join hands to make full-scale efforts to boost South Korea's artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to expand its presence in the global AI sector.

Yoon set a target for South Korea to become one of the world's top three AI leaders during a launching ceremony of the Presidential AI Committee tasked with establishing the strategy and blueprint for the cutting-edge technology.

"It is a time when AI determines national capabilities and economic growth, becoming a key factor in the economy and security," Yoon said. "The world's major nations are staking everything on securing AI technology and leadership to win the digital supremacy competition."

Yoon said the new committee, consisting of 30 experts, senior government officials and presidential aides, will coordinate AI research and development efforts and lay out visions to strengthen the nation's position in the global AI scene.

