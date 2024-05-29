South Korea's KT SAT partners Rivada Space to expand LEO satellite service

Seoul, May 29 KT SAT Co., the satellite service arm of South Korea's telecom giant KT Corp., on Wednesday said it has partnered with a German low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite company to strengthen its service capacity.

KT SAT signed a memorandum of understanding with Rivada Space Networks as its third partner for expanding its LEO satellite service, following its previous deals with US space firm SpaceX's Starlink and Britain's Eutelsat OneWeb, Yonhap news agency reported.

The Korean company said it plans to provide an ultra-speed satellite network to the military, government, and financial sector using Rivada's high-security inter-satellite link service.

Rivada plans to launch 600 satellites into low Earth orbit by 2028.

"KT SAT will work to take the helm of the future satellite communications market by finding prominent cooperation partners like Rivada and swiftly provide differentiated solutions as well as non-geostationary orbit satellite resources," its CEO Seo Young-soo said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor