Spam menace: 3K registered senders whitelist over 70K links as per Centre’s directive

New Delhi, Sep 26 More than 3,000 registered senders have whitelisted more than 70,000 URLs, APKs (Android package kit) or OTT (over the top) links as per the government directive to safeguard consumers from unsolicited messages containing malicious links, it was announced on Thursday.

In a major step to curb the misuse of URLs (uniform resource locators) in messages, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) had issued a directive on August 20, and then extended it till September 30.

The new rule, instructing all access providers to block any traffic containing URLs, APKs, or OTT links that have not been whitelisted, is set to be implemented by 1st October 2024.

To ensure smooth flow of SMS traffic containing URLs, TRAI advises registered senders to promptly upload their whitelisted URL/APK/OTT links to the portal of the respective Access Providers.

“So far, over 3,000 registered senders have complied with this requirement by whitelisting more than 70,000 links. Senders who fail to whitelist their links by the due date will not be able to transmit any messages containing URL/APK/OTT links,” said the Ministry of Communications.

This initiative is designed to foster a transparent and secure communication system.

Whitelisting is a cybersecurity strategy under which only pre-approved or trusted users, entities, or actions are allowed to operate on a system or network. By preventing unauthorised access, whitelisting can greatly reduce the risk of malware infection and cyber intrusion.

Telecom service providers blocked over 50 entities and disconnected more than 2.75 lakh mobile numbers and telecom resources earlier this month.

The TRAI has also introduced punitive measures for non-compliance. Content templates registered under the wrong category will be blacklisted, and repeated offenses will lead to a one-month suspension of the sender’s services.

