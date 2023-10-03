SPPL aims to do business worth Rs 500 cr this festive season: CEO

New Delhi, Oct 3 Homegrown consumer electronics player Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd (SPPL) on Tuesday said it aims to do an overall business worth Rs 500 crore this festive season.

The company announced exciting deals on their official KODAK CA PRO, 9XPRO and Matrix QLED series. The nine-day sale will start on October 7.

The company also launched KODAK 43 inch Matrix QLED TV exclusively on Amazon at Rs 22,999.

“We are happy to announce our collaboration with Amazon and Flipkart for the biggest sales of the year to witness the power of entertainment. SPPL is aiming to do an overall business worth Rs 500 crore this festive season,” said Avneet Singh Marwah, Director and CEO, SPPL, a KODAK brand Licensee.

In conjunction with the Google TV platform, KODAK QLED televisions will be offered in three screen sizes: 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch, with pricing beginning at Rs 22,999.

They come with improved sound with DTS ‘TruSurround’ sound, a QLED 4K display with 1.1 billion colours, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, HDR 10+ with 2GB RAM, and 16GB of internal storage.

SPPL is the first Indian manufacturing company in the country to introduce QLED TVs with Google TV.

KODAK 9XPRO TVs is a premium TV series powered by Android 11 with ARM Cortex A55*4 REALTEK processor, Dolby Digital sound, speaker output of 30W, built-in Netflix, Google Assistant, Chromecast, Bluetooth 5.0, 1GB RAM and 8GB ROM.

The televisions in this series are loaded with more than 10,000 apps and games.

SPPL has also announced partnership with Disney+Hotstar for the Cricket World Cup 2023.

