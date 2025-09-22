Stalin launches 'Chennai One' app, unifying city's transport services on a single platform

Chennai, Sep 22 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday launched Chennai One, India’s first fully integrated public transport mobile application that brings together all modes of urban transport in the metropolitan city on a single digital platform.

The launch took place at the Secretariat during the second meeting of the Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA), chaired by the Chief Minister.

The session also approved a comprehensive 25-year transport master plan for the Chennai metropolitan area, aimed at ensuring seamless mobility for its fast-growing population.

The Chennai One app, available on both iOS and Android platforms, allows commuters to plan and pay for their entire journey across buses, suburban trains, metro rail, autorickshaws, and taxis.

In what is being described as a game-changer for urban mobility in India, passengers can purchase tickets digitally using UPI or bank cards and use a single QR code to travel across multiple modes of transport.

Beyond digital ticketing, the app also provides real-time tracking of buses and suburban trains, helping commuters manage their schedules more effectively.

To make the service more inclusive, the platform supports multiple Indian languages, including Tamil, English, Telugu, and Kannada, ensuring accessibility for the city’s diverse population.

Officials said the app’s integrated approach is designed to reduce the hassles of switching between different transport providers, long queues at counters, and the need for multiple tickets.

Chief Minister Stalin, unveiling the app, said the initiative marked a major step toward building a modern, commuter-friendly Chennai.

"With Chennai One, we are pioneering a model of urban mobility that reflects inclusivity, efficiency, and sustainability. Our goal is to make public transport the preferred choice of every citizen," he said.

Transport experts welcomed the development, noting that integrated ticketing and real-time updates had long been a demand of urban commuters.

The 25-year transport plan approved alongside the app launch will cover infrastructure upgrades, expansion of metro and suburban networks, and improved last-mile connectivity. With Chennai One, the city has set a new benchmark in digital public transport integration, putting Chennai at the forefront of India’s urban mobility transformation.

