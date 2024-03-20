Startup Mahakumbh: Youth to be biggest contributors of Viksit Bharat, say students

New Delhi, March 20 Youth will be the biggest contributors of Viksit Bharat in the coming years, said students at the Startup Mahakumbh on Wednesday.

Viksit Bharat is the government’s aim to make the country a 'developed nation' worth a $30 trillion economy by 2047, a 100 years after the independence of the country.

Student participants at the mega event said that the youth of the country have an important role in making the nation developed.

“With over 50,000 business visitors, it was a great event to gain understanding about startups,” 15-year-old Suryansh from Bihar told IANS at the event.

“The youth will have the biggest contribution in the idea of Viksit Bharat,” added the young entrepreneur who claims to head 56 startups.

Startup Mahakumbh, organised by the Commerce and Industry Ministry, with the theme ‘Bharat Innovates’ is being held from March 18-20 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

Earlier today Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the event, exhorted the young startup founders to find solutions that will not only help India solve its problems and achieve the goal of Viksit Bharat but also create a better future for the world.

Another participant lauded the government’s aim to encourage startups in Tier II and III cities, even in villages as this will help in inclusive growth.

“To achieve the goal, the youth will have to play a big role and the Startup Mahakumbh is the first step towards that,” he told IANS.

“About 80 per cent of the people attending the event here are youth,” said another participant, noting that the “Viksit Bharat will have 100 per cent participation from the youth in the country”.

