Stock market opens higher as Trump indicates ‘great’ trade deal with India

Mumbai, June 27 The Indian benchmark indices opened higher on Friday amid a ‘great’ India-US trade deal possibility, as buying was seen in the PSU bank and IT sectors in the early trade.

At around 9.15 am, Sensex was trading 150.40 points or 0.18 per cent up at 83,906.27 while the Nifty added 54.50 points or 0.21 per cent at 25,603.

US President Donald Trump has hinted at a "very big" trade deal with India, weeks after a team of negotiators from the two countries held four-day closed-door talks on the agreement. Addressing the 'Big Beautiful Event' at the White House, Trump said he has a "great deal" with India.

According to analysts, reports that the July 9th US tariff deadline is likely to be extended are also positive for the market sentiment.

"High inflation, aggressive monetary tightening by the central banks, geopolitical events including some wars and conflicts, and unprecedented tariff threats, did pose some threats to the rally, but the bull market climbed all these walls of worries. It appears that the rally is unlikely to be impacted by the approaching July 9th tariff deadline," said Dr. VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Ltd.

Nifty Bank was down 80.25 points or 0.14 per cent at 57,126.45 in early trade. The Nifty Midcap 100 index was trading at 59,505.65 after adding 278.25 points or 0.47 per cent. Nifty Smallcap 100 index was at 18,920.30 after climbing 114.70 points or 0.61 per cent.

"Technically, the inside day pattern from two days ago was proof that a trending move was coming, and we got one yesterday with more than 5 stocks advancing for every stock that fell in the Nifty," said Akshay Chinchalkar, Head of Research, Axis Securities.

The thrust may have more to go though, with the 25,700-25,800 zone the next immediate upside hurdle, and while tactical support at 25,000 is holding, bulls will be optimistic about getting there and beyond sooner than later, he added.

Meanwhile, in the Sensex pack, L&T, Tata Steel, SBI, Tata Motors, NTPC and HCL Tech were the top gainers. While, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bajaj Finance were the top losers.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers on June 26, purchasing equities worth Rs 12,594.38 crore. Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) remained sellers, selling equities worth Rs 195.23 crore.

In the Asian markets, China, Bangkok, Seoul and Hong Kong were trading in red, whereas only Japan was trading in green.

In the last trading session, Dow Jones in the US closed at 43,386.84, up 404.41 points, or 0.94 per cent. The S&P 500 ended with a gain of 48.86 points, or 0.80 per cent at 6,141.02 and the Nasdaq closed at 20,167.91, up 194.36 points, or 0.97 per cent.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor