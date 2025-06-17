Strong policy push ensured India’s global digital economy leadership: Arundhati Bhattacharya

New Delhi, June 17 The digital ecosystem in India has grown rapidly and this transformation — powered by a strong policy push, massive digital infrastructure rollout, and innovation — has placed India at the forefront of the global digital economy, said Arundhati Bhattacharya, President and CEO at Salesforce-South Asia, on Tuesday.

In an interaction with IANS, Bhattacharya, a Padma Shri recipient and former Chairperson of the State Bank of India (SBI), said the groundwork laid over the past decade is creating a strong base for technologies like AI to thrive.

Here are the excerpts:

Q1: India’s AI Mission is set to take a giant leap. What are your thoughts? How can Salesforce contribute?

Arundhati Bhattacharya: We have a huge number of AI-based solutions that Salesforce has implemented successfully across the globe. When we bring these best practices and showcase them to Indian companies, they can definitely adopt and benefit from them. These solutions help drive efficiency, innovation, and scalability in AI initiatives. I strongly believe that Salesforce can play a catalytic role in enabling India’s AI vision by helping businesses adopt global benchmarks.

Q2: Over the past 11 years under PM Modi's government, India has witnessed tremendous growth in technology. What is your perspective?

Q3: India needs more skilled people in AI. How can more jobs be created, and how can we bring more women into this workforce?

Arundhati Bhattacharya: Skilling is absolutely critical. The kind of skills required today are very different from those needed a few years ago. So, it’s not just about training the youth—it’s also about reskilling those already in the workforce.

At Salesforce, we have our own skilling platform called Trailhead, and we also collaborate with the National Skill Development Mission, AICTE for internships, and NASSCOM. We’re working with over 3,000 colleges where our courses are credit electives. These partnerships ensure widespread access to relevant training.

Bringing more women into the AI workforce requires targeted efforts—mentoring, inclusive skilling environments, flexible working opportunities, and a conscious push for diversity.

Q4: Can India become the AI capital of the world on the path to Viksit Bharat?

Arundhati Bhattacharya: India can become anything it wants to be. The real question is—how are we enabling and empowering our people? If we can provide the right policies, the right opportunities, and ensure widespread skill development, then yes, India absolutely has the potential to become the AI capital of the world. The scale is here, the ambition is here, and with the right nurturing, the outcome can follow.

Q5: You were recently conferred the Padma Shri. What does this recognition mean to you?

Arundhati Bhattacharya: I’m truly honoured and humbled. It was completely unexpected. The fact that the government saw it fit to confer this honour upon me fills me with deep gratitude. It's a moment of pride, not just for me, but for every professional who has strived to make a difference.

