Students torchbearers of future in science-tech, can make India global leader: ISRO chief

Guwahati, Dec 2 Students are the torchbearers of the future in science and technology and are crucial to realise the vision of making India a global leader, said Dr. S. Somanath, Chairperson, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) here on Monday.

He said this at the 10th edition of India International Science Festival 2024 (IISF 2024) in Guwahati, Assam, being held in association with Vijnana Bharathi, the nodal institute of the event being CSIR-National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (CSIR-NIIST), Thiruvananthapuram.

At the event, Somanath interacted with school students and inspired them to explore niche fields in science and technology, emphasising their role in shaping a brighter global future.

“As students, you are the torchbearers of the future in science and technology. It is essential for you to grasp the remarkable innovations and advancements taking place in these fields today.

“Reflecting on our current scientific and technological endeavours, your enthusiastic engagement is pivotal in realising the vision of making India a global leader,” he added.

The event, which drew over 20,000 students, also brought policymakers and scientific leaders together under one roof to discuss sustainable practices across science, agriculture, manufacturing, and healthcare.

“Young innovators have already begun building rockets and satellites in colleges, efforts that are nearing commercial success. Today, India is actively developing and launching satellites, showcasing the immense potential of this field,” said Dr. C. Anandharamakrishnan, Director, CSIR-NIIST, Thiruvananthapuram.

“By understanding these advancements and the opportunities in the field of space, science, and technology offered, you can be inspired to pursue similar paths and shape a brighter future. Your active engagement is essential to making India a global leader in science and technology,” he added.

The event featured technology transfer MoUs, insightful talks, and knowledge-sharing sessions on a wide range of topics, including sustainability, manufacturing, technology, agriculture, and healthcare, among others.

