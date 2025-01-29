Study decodes how microbes help detoxify our atmosphere

New Delhi, Jan 29 A team of Australian researchers has found key understanding of how microbes consume huge amounts of carbon monoxide (CO) and help reduce levels of this deadly gas.

According to a recent study published in the Science Direct journal, more than two billion tonnes of CO is released into the atmosphere globally each year. However, microbes consume about 250 million tonnes of this, reducing CO to safer levels.

The latest study led by Monash University researchers showed that microbes consume CO present in the atmosphere by using a special enzyme, called the CO dehydrogenase.

This enzyme helps them to extract energy from this universally present but highly toxic gas.

The study, published in the journal Nature Chemical Biology, reveals how this enzyme extracted atmospheric CO and powered cells.

“This enzyme is used by trillions of microbes in our soils and waters. These microbes consume CO for their own survival, but in the process inadvertently help us,” said Ashleigh Kropp, from the Monash Biomedicine Discovery Institute’s (BDI).

Dr David Gillett, from the varsity showed that the microbes help clean our atmosphere as well as counteracts air pollution -- a known killer. The microbes also help reduce global warming given CO is indirectly a greenhouse gas.

The findings highlight the essential role played by microbes in both human and planetary health.

“Yet, because they’re invisible and often misunderstood, their contributions frequently go unnoticed,” said the researchers.

They noted that microbes were a big reason why air was breathable.

“They make half the oxygen we breathe and detoxify various pollutants like CO. It’s crucial we better understand and appreciate how they support our own survival”.

Another recent study by Finnish researchers showed microbes deep within Arctic Sea yield promising prospects for antibiotics.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor