Study finds how obstructive sleep apnea may increase risk of abdominal aortic aneurysms

Washington [US], September 26 : Obstructive sleep apnea may increase the chance of developing abdominal aortic aneurysms, according to experts from the University of Missouri School of Medicine and NextGen Precision Health.

Abdominal aortic aneurysms form when the major artery, the aorta, expands and potentially ruptures, resulting in life-threatening internal haemorrhage. Obstructive sleep apnoea is a chronic disorder in which patients stop and start breathing while sleeping, increasing the risk of cardiovascular complications. Citing studies indicating a higher occurrence of abdominal aortic aneurysms in people with obstructive sleep apnea, MU researchers investigated the link between the two using mouse models.

The research team found that intermittent hypoxia - when the body isn't getting enough oxygen for a given period of time - caused by obstructive sleep apnea increased the susceptibility of mice to develop abdominal aortic aneurysms.

"Chronic intermittent hypoxia by itself is not enough to cause abdominal aortic aneurysms, but for a patient with obstructive sleep apnea who also has additional metabolic problems like obesity, our findings suggest it may help degrade aortic structures and promote aneurysm development," said Luis Martinez-Lemus, study author and a professor of medical pharmacology and physiology.

Intermittent hypoxia happens during obstructive sleep apnea when throat muscles relax and block the flow of air into the lungs. According to the research, the loss of oxygen triggers certain enzymes called MMPs. The increased enzyme activity can degrade the extracellular matrix, which acts like a cell scaffolding network, weakening the aorta.

"Patients with abdominal aortic aneurysms usually don't notice any symptoms, except for some back and belly pain, until the aneurysm bursts. Once that happens, it's crucial to get the patient to surgery quickly so doctors can repair the aorta," said Neekun Sharma, the lead author of the study. "Learning how these aneurysms develop can help us find ways to monitor or slow down their progression, especially for patients who have obstructive sleep apnea."

