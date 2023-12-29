Study finds method to produce metal nanoparticles for use as catalysts

Washington DC [US], December 29 : The UPV and CSIC researchers have demonstrated in their ACS Nano article that this procedure may be performed at milder temperatures and without the need for lowering atmospheres, all owing to microwave radiation.

The exsolution process triggered by microwave radiation is the foundation of this novel technique. A technique for producing metallic nanoparticles on the surface of ceramic materials is called exsolution.

"At elevated temperatures and in a reducing atmosphere (usually hydrogen), metal atoms migrate from the structure of the material to its surface, forming metal nanoparticles anchored to the surface. This anchoring significantly increases the strength and stability of these nanoparticles, which positively impacts the efficiency of these catalysts," explained Beatriz Garcia Banos, a researcher in the Microwave Area of the ITACA Institute at the UPV.

"In this way, active nickel nanocatalysts can be produced in a more energy-efficient exsolution process. These catalysts have been proven to be active and stable for the reaction of CO production from CO, obtaining a product of industrial interest and contributing to the decarbonisation of the sector," highlighted Alfonso Juan Carrillo Del Teso, researcher of the Energy Conversion and Storage Group of the ITQ.

The exsolution process demonstrated in nickel nanoparticles has been carried out at temperatures of around 400 oC and exposure times of a few seconds, whereas the conventional exsolution procedure in these materials occurs at temperatures of 900 oC with times of about 10 hours. In addition, this technology allows exsolution to be performed without using hydrogen.

"For all these reasons, we improve the sustainability of the process. Moreover, by obtaining the catalysts at milder temperatures and shorter exposure times, we reduce the costs of the process, which is also influenced by not having to use hydrogen as a reducing gas," added Beatriz Garcia Banos.

The process developed by the UPV and CSIC teams is primarily intended for high-temperature catalytic procedures for storing and converting renewable energy. It could also be applied to biogas reforming reactions for the production of synthesis gas (precursor of liquid fuels), CO2 hydrogenation reactions applicable to Power-to-X systems, and functionalizing electrodes for fuel cells and/or high-temperature electrolysers.

